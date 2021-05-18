Ohio vaccine lottery: Sign up now for 5 chances to win $1 million

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The state website to enter for a chance to win $1 million or a full-ride scholarship opened 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Ohio residents 18 and up who register are entered for all five drawings for the $1 million prize.

Ohio residents 12 to 17 who register are entered win a full-ride scholarship to any state school of their choice, including room and board and books.

To enter, register online here or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH. The phone line will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The opt-in process includes a waiver to have your name announced publicly. You cannot opt-out of having your identity announced.

The first drawings will be held May 24 and will be announced May 26 with the evening’s lottery numbers.

The state says they’ll use the time in between to verify residency and vaccination status.

The following drawings will be held every week until June 23.

The money will be paid out in a lump sum. The winners are responsible for all taxes.

State health officials said Monday that more than 25,400 coronavirus vaccine shots were administered Friday, two days after the program was announced, making it the highest vaccination day in three weeks.

The 20 to 29 age group has the lowest vaccination rate in the state, with 33.82% of people vaccinated.

Click here for more details from ODH.