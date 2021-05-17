Ohio vaccine lottery: How you can watch the drawings

(WJW) — Drawings for the Ohio vaccine lottery are beginning soon and you can find out if you’re a winner by watching FOX 8.

Starting May 26, the $1 million winners will be revealed every Wednesday night at 7:29 p.m. The drawings will also be held on June 2, June 9, June 16 and June 23. You can watch all of the drawings LIVE on FOX 8.

The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery Commission on Monday outlined details in the “Ohio Vax-a-Million” program, which was announced by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine last week.

There are two separate drawings that will be held over a period of five weeks.

One will be for ages 12 to 17. Young people who are vaccinated have the chance to win a full-ride scholarship to any state school of their choice, including room and board and books.

The other drawing is for ages 18 and up. Those 18 and up who opt-in get five chances to win $1 million.

Starting Tuesday, May 18, you can register at www.ohiovaxamillion.com or 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.