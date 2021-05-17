Ohio vaccine lottery: How to win $1 million

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery Commission are scheduled to outline details in the “Ohio Vax-a-Million” program Monday morning.

It’s a vaccine incentive program that will include weekly drawings.

Ohioans 18 and up will be automatically entered if they’re registered to vote, but they only qualify if they’ve received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine by the date of the drawing.

There are two separate drawings.

One will be for ages 12 to 17.

The state will release a website to sign up, that is expected to go online Tuesday, May 18.

Young people who are vaccinated have the chance to win a full-ride scholarship to any state school of their choice, including room and board and books.

The other drawing is for ages 18 and up.

The big prize for adults is $1 million.

There will be 5 weekly drawings for each prize

The first drawing will be held May 26.

The money is coming from federal COVID-19 funding.

The press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m.

FOX8.com will stream it live.