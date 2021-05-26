First Vax-a-Million winners to be announced Wednesday evening

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The first winners of Ohio’s Vax-a-Million drawing will be announced Wednesday at 7:29 p.m.

In an effort to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates in the state, Ohio will give away $1 million to five adults and full-ride college scholarships to five children who have received the vaccine.

The drawing was held on Monday. In between, the state verified the eligibility of the two winners by checking residency and vaccination status.

Registration for the lottery started last week and the deadline to sign up for this week’s drawing was Sunday at 11:50 p.m. The deadline for the May 31 drawing is May 30.

The Ohio Department of Health claims the Vax-a-Million is already responsible for a bump in vaccination rates. Vaccinations in ages 16 and older were up 28 percent from May 14 to May 7, which was the weekend following the vaccine lottery announcement. The previous weekend it was down 25 percent, according to the state health department.

“This dramatic increase in vaccinations indicates that the Vax-a-Million drawing has been impactful in creating momentum for vaccinations throughout Ohio,” said Stephanie McCloud, director of the Ohio Department of Health, in a news release on Thursday.