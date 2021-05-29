Deadline approaching for Ohio’s next Vax-a-Million lottery drawing

Editor’s Note: The video above is the previous week’s drawing.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health reports an increase in COVID-19 vaccinations since it announced the Vax-a-Million lottery, and they’re hoping even more people get the shot now that the second drawing deadline is near.

Ohioans who have begun or are finished with the vaccination process have until 11:59 p.m. Sunday night to register for a chance to win $1 million, while teenagers can win a full-ride scholarship to an Ohio public college or university.

Last week, Abbigail Bugenske from Silverton in Hamilton County won the first $1 million prize. Joseph Costello from Englewood in Montgomery County won the first student full-ride scholarship, including four years tuition, books, and room and board at an Ohio school.

ODH reports a weekly average increase of 77%, or 68,667 more shots per week since the lottery was announced May 12.

“This data showing significant increases in vaccination numbers during the two weeks since the contest was announced demonstrates it is working,” said Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud. “Vaccines are our best tool to return to the lives we remember from before the pandemic.”

The winners will be announced at 7:29 p.m. Wednesday.