Skip to content
Fox 8 Cleveland WJW
Cleveland
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Watch Fox 8 News
Coronavirus
Ohio Vaccine Lottery
Video
Traveling during COVID-19
FOX 8 I-Team
Missing
Ohio News
Celebrating Remarkable Women in Northeast Ohio
SIgn up for FOX 8 Newsletters
Video Games News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington DC Bureau
NewsFeed Now
Top Stories
CDC to say vaccinated people can ditch masks indoors in many instances
Live
Top Stories
Gina DeJesus carjacked at gunpoint: I-Team
Ohio vaccine lottery: Who is eligible for the weekly $1 million, scholarship prizes — and what do they need to do?
Video
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to hold COVID-19 news conference
Vaccine passports and summer travel: What we know
Video
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Akron/Canton Radar
Maps and Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe weather guide
Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 apps
LIVE: Vermilion Wollybear Cam
Closings
Pinpoint School Closings
Closing Text Alerts
Am Show
Cool Schools
Recipe Box
Kickin’ It With Kenny
Top Stories
Will he sink or swim? Kenny tries to stay afloat in Lakewood HS regatta
Video
Top Stories
AJ gives the green light — go ahead and plant your flowers!
Video
Top Stories
Kenny kicks off new Cleveland Chain Reaction season with big news
Video
Fox Recipe Box: Mexican Corn Salad
Video
It’s sheep shearing season and Kenny’s helping with the haircuts
Video
Fox 8 Virtual Jukebox: FunkyardX
Video
New Day
New Day Recipes
Sports
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Indians
Cleveland NFL Draft
Cleveland Cavaliers
Video Game News
Friday Night Touchdown
The Big Game
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Cavs end 11-game slide, beat play-in bound Celtics 102-94
Gallery
Top Stories
Los Angeles Chargers poke fun of Cleveland in 2021 NFL schedule announcement
Here’s the 2021 Browns season schedule
Video
Amed Rosario’s hit in 10th gives Indians 2-1 win over Cubs
Cleveland Browns to open season by facing off with AFC champions, Kansas City Chiefs
Seen on TV
Contests
Remarkable Women
Jobs
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Sign up for daily news updates
Closed Caption Questions
Having problems watching FOX 8?
Public File Assistance
Advertise with FOX 8
Nexstar Job Opportunities
Fox 8 Program Guide
Antenna TV Program Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Ohio Vaccine Lottery
Ohio vaccine lottery: Who is eligible for the weekly $1 million, scholarship prizes — and what do they need to do?
Video
Ohio Gov. DeWine defends vaccine lottery idea
Video
Ohio vaccine lottery: Free 4-year college tuition for kids, $1 million for adults
Video
Around the Buckeye State
Ohio vaccine lottery: Who is eligible for the weekly $1 million, scholarship prizes — and what do they need to do?
Video
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to hold COVID-19 news conference
Ohio to start vaccinating children 12 to 15 years old today
Video
‘It’s time to end the health orders’: Ohio to lift mask mandate on June 2
Video
Whoa! Ohio man says 10,000 bees surrounded his van
Video
Ohio lawmaker to introduce resolution to end COVID-19 health orders
Video
Ohio COVID-19 numbers: 1,449 more cases, no new deaths reported
Video
Ohio Gov. DeWine delivers statewide address on COVID-19
Video
Sheetz announces wage increase and summer hiring incentive program
Video
Columbus Zoo removing mask mandate for guests outdoors
US Marshals offering reward for information on wanted fugitive in Northeast Ohio
Here is how much Ohio will get as part of American Rescue Plan
Video
More Ohio News