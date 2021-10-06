Ohio vaccine debate: Business rights vs. individual rights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Hearings have resumed on House Republican legislation that would limit employers’ ability to require that workers receive the coronavirus vaccine as a condition of employment in Ohio.

Rep. Dick Stein, a Norwalk Republican, is chairman of the House Commerce and Labor Committee.

Stein on Wednesday characterized the debate over the bill as balancing the right of individuals to refuse the vaccine against companies’ right to mandate it.

Lawmakers are holding additional hearings on the bill this week after a failed effort last week to fast-track a vote. All major business and health care organizations oppose the legislation.