Ohio updates COVID-19 guidelines for spring sports

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health updated its COVID-19 guidelines for spring sports, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Monday.

Student athletes who have an incidental exposure to COVID-19 in the classroom will not be required to quarantine.

“Students will now be permitted to participate in organized sporting and extracurricular activities as long as they remain symptom-free and follow applicable safety precautions,” the governor’s office said.

Those exposed to the virus outside of the classroom will still need to quarantine, which is consistent with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.