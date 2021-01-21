Ohio trooper dies of COVID-19 complications

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Bradley Huffman died from complications of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he was admitted to the hospital two weeks ago, a few days after he tested positive for the virus.

Huffman was assigned to the Piqua post in western Ohio and was with the patrol for 23 years. DeWine said his fellow troopers described him as, “A rock for everyone to lean on.”

Huffman was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He leaves behind three children, as well as grandchildren.