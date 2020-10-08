Ohio travel advisory issued for seven states with high coronavirus transmission rates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health and Governor Mike DeWine issued a travel advisory for seven states Wednesday.

Ohio issues weekly travel advisories for states with a coronavirus positivity rate over 15%.

This week that includes:

  • South Dakota – 23.4%
  • Idaho – 23.2%
  • Wisconsin – 20%
  • Iowa – 16.8%
  • Wyoming – 15.5%
  • Missouri – 15.3%
  • Kansas – 15%

According to ODH, the positivity rate is an indicator of how much coronavirus is in a community.

The state asks that anyone traveling to states on the advisory list quarantine after travel.

Ohio’s positivity rate is about 3%, according to ODH.

