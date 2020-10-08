Ohio travel advisory issued for seven states with high coronavirus transmission rates

Editor’s Note: The video above is from Gov. DeWine’s Oct. 2 press conference.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health and Governor Mike DeWine issued a travel advisory for seven states Wednesday.
Ohio issues weekly travel advisories for states with a coronavirus positivity rate over 15%.
This week that includes:
- South Dakota – 23.4%
- Idaho – 23.2%
- Wisconsin – 20%
- Iowa – 16.8%
- Wyoming – 15.5%
- Missouri – 15.3%
- Kansas – 15%
According to ODH, the positivity rate is an indicator of how much coronavirus is in a community.
The state asks that anyone traveling to states on the advisory list quarantine after travel.
Ohio’s positivity rate is about 3%, according to ODH.
