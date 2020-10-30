Ohio tops previous record with 3,845 coronavirus cases reported in 24 hours

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Friday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, a record-setting 3,845 coronavirus cases were reported to the state health department. That exceeds Thursday’s number of 3,590, which topped the previous record by nearly 700.

Also reported in the last 24 hours were 16 fatalities, 169 hospitalizations and 25 intensive care unit admissions.

The Ohio Department of Health said there have been 212,782 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 5,291 deaths in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. It is presumed that 167,035 people have recovered.

This week, there are 43 counties at the red level of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. That is equivalent to 78 percent of the population. Cuyahoga, Clark and Hamilton counties, which were previously at risk of being elevated to the purple level, remained at red.

The color-coded map measures a county’s exposure and spread of the virus. It’s based on factors like new cases per capita, sustained increase in new cases and proportion of cases that are not in congregate settings.

“About three and a half weeks ago, this thing turned on us. Many doctors, medical professionals, health experts predicted that when it started getting colder, we got into winter, late fall, people moving back inside, spending more time inside, that this virus would kick up. Frankly, we had no idea it was going to kick up this much,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine told FOX 8 News on Thursday.

DeWine does not have a scheduled coronavirus news conference until Nov. 5.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: