Ohio tops 2 million COVID cases since pandemic began

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released new COVID-19 numbers on Friday as the case counts continue to surge.

In the last 24 hours, 20,598 cases, 250 hospitalizations, 19 intensive care unit admissions and 667 deaths were reported to the state health department.

That brings the statewide total to 2,016,095 cases and 29,447 deaths since the pandemic began.

Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The daily case number is still far above the 21-day average of 11,797. The hospitalizations are down from Wednesday’s number of 582, which was the highest single day total for the state since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 6,996,480 or about 59.85% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 10,382 people received a shot in the state.