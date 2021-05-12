Ohio to start vaccinating children 12 to 15 years old on Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Vaccine providers in Ohio can begin administering COVID-19 shots to children 12 to 15 years on Thursday.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made the announcement during a statewide address on the pandemic. He also announced the end of the state’s health mandates effective June 2.

On Wednesday, U.S. health advisers endorsed the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 12.

“Getting these children vaccinated is just so vitally important,” DeWine said.

According to Dr. Sherman Alter, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at @DaytonChildrens, vaccinating children will help us beat back the virus even further. ⬇ pic.twitter.com/PUZt7emtAi — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 12, 2021

DeWine cited studies from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association that indicted cases in children represent more than 22 percent of all new cases.

Anyone ages 12 and older can get their first shot of the Pfizer vaccine at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center from May 18 to May 31. Once the clinic closes in early June, second doses will be administered through Discount Drug Mart.

Those 12 to 17 must have consent from and be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to be vaccinated at the Wolstein Center.

Walk-ins are welcome from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. or appointments can be scheduled at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH