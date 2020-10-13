Ohio to send thousands of coronavirus antigen tests to colleges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The state of Ohio will be sending thousands of antigen tests to colleges and nursing homes.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the federal government bought 150 million Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 tests and is sending millions to states.

“My team and I are working to determine how to incorporate these antigen tests into our state testing strategy,” the governor said during his coronavirus news conference on Tuesday. “Beginning this week, we are deploying thousands of these tests to our colleges and universities to help them implement the proactive screening plan we recommended. In addition, we plan to aggressively deploy these tests to our nursing homes.

DeWine said lab-based PCR tests are the gold standard in COVID-19 testing, and antigen tests can provide some false positives and false negatives. There are protocols to follow up on test results that are most likely to be false.

“I want to emphasize that no test, not antigen and not PCR, are a substitute for the precautions that we talk about every day: wearing masks, social distancing, avoiding large gatherings. Getting a negative test is not a green light to let down your guard,” DeWine said.

“Testing is an important tool, but if we are truly going to stay ahead of COVID, it will be through acting responsibly and taking care of each other.”

