Ohio to release new coronavirus travel advisory list

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health will update the state’s travel advisories Wednesday.

Ohio has started releasing advisories for states with a coronavirus positivity rate of 15% or higher.

ODH says the positivity rate is an indicator of how much coronavirus is in a community.

The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for coronavirus in a test period of seven days.

Last week Ohio had six states on its advisory list.

They include:

Texas – 24.2%

Florida – 17.2%

Idaho – 16.6%

Alabama – 16.5%

Mississippi – 15%

Nevada – 15%

Ohio’s positivity rate has remained around 5% for several weeks.

South Carolina has been hovering around 14% the last two weeks, just under the advisory warning.

Arkansas is at 13%. Arizona is at 12%. Georgia and Kansas are both at 11%.

All other states at last update were at 10% or under.

The Ohio travel advisory asks that people who visit those states quarantine for two weeks when they return.