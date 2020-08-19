Ohio to release new coronavirus travel advisory list

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health will update the state’s travel advisories Wednesday.
Ohio has started releasing advisories for states with a coronavirus positivity rate of 15% or higher.
ODH says the positivity rate is an indicator of how much coronavirus is in a community.
The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for coronavirus in a test period of seven days.
Last week Ohio had six states on its advisory list.
They include:
- Texas – 24.2%
- Florida – 17.2%
- Idaho – 16.6%
- Alabama – 16.5%
- Mississippi – 15%
- Nevada – 15%
Ohio’s positivity rate has remained around 5% for several weeks.
South Carolina has been hovering around 14% the last two weeks, just under the advisory warning.
Arkansas is at 13%. Arizona is at 12%. Georgia and Kansas are both at 11%.
All other states at last update were at 10% or under.
The Ohio travel advisory asks that people who visit those states quarantine for two weeks when they return.