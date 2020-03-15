Ohio to offer more assistance to those out of work, businesses impacted by coronavirus outbreak

COLUMBUS (WCMH/WJW) — Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted said the state will extend unemployment benefits to workers in quarantine and employees of businesses that temporarily shut down due to coronavirus.

“The governor is going to sign an executive order regarding unemployment compensation. This will assist Ohio workers directly impacted by the COVID-19 health emergency,” said Husted. “He will be issuing this executive order that will make several changes to Ohio’s unemployment law and state agency policy to enable workers to do not have paid leave benefits to access unemployment benefits during this period of emergency.”

The order will also clarify the definition of unemployed.

“We will be broadening the current state policy to clarify that individuals that are quarantined by a health professional or by their employer are considered to be unemployed and will not be subject to the requirements to actively seek work, during this period of emergency,” said Husted.

The order also applies to companies that determine it is necessary to temporarily shut down operations.

The one-week waiting period before receiving benefits will be waived and payments expedited. The penalty for late reporting for employers will be waived.

The following information was provided in a press release from Governor DeWine:

ONE-TIME LIQUOR BUYBACK:

The Ohio Department of Commerce will immediately begin offering a one-time liquor buyback option to support bars and restaurants. This will especially aid those establishments that have stocked up on high-proof liquor ahead of the St. Patrick’s Day holiday for which they now have no use, due to their closure to in-house patrons.

Bars and restaurants wishing to take advantage of this opportunity should return their unopened, high-proof liquor products (obtained within the past 30 days) to the agency where they purchased the product. This opportunity is also extended to those with temporary (F2) permits for events scheduled between March 12 and April 6, 2020. If a business has questions about this program, they should reach out directly to the Liquor Enterprise Service Center (LESC) at 1(877)812-0013 or by emailing OhioLiquorInfo@Com.Ohio.gov.

SUPPORT FOR SMALL BUSINESSES & NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS:

The Ohio Development Services Agency is preparing to submit an application in the coming week to qualify Ohio for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program. This program provides low-interest loans up to $2 million in order to help businesses overcome the temporary loss of revenue during the state of emergency.

Non profit organizations in Ohio will also be eligible for low-interest loans through the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. In order to complete the state’s application, businesses impacted by the current public health crisis should immediately send their contact information to BusinessHelp@Development.Ohio.gov. Additional information on the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program is available at SBA.gov/Disaster