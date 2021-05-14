Ohio to change mask orders after new CDC guidance

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday that Ohio is revising its coronavirus health orders, including rules about masks, to be in compliance with new guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Ohio will be amending our remaining health orders to comply with the new CDC guidance, which says that those who have been vaccinated no longer need to wear masks, while those who have not been vaccinated should still wear a mask and socially distance,” DeWine said in a press release.

This decision came after the CDC on Thursday eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

The CDC’s guidance still recommends everyone wear masks when they are in a healthcare setting, travelling on public transportation, and when they are in a business that chooses to require masks.

DeWine says Ohio’s order will be amended to reflect those recommendations as well.

According to the Governor’s Office, the amended health orders go into effect on June 2.

“The June 2nd date I announced for the removal of health orders provided time for those who had not yet gotten their vaccine to get it. While our order will be amended to reflect the new CDC guidance, it will remain in place until June 2nd,” said DeWine.

DeWine also encourages Ohioans to continue to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and reminds citizens that those who are not eligible to be vaccinated, including those younger than 12 years of age, should continue to wear masks per CDC recommendations.

Additionally, the governor reiterates that businesses have every right to continue to use masks and to require them for employees and customers.

“Regardless of the new CDC guidance, this fact remains clear: The most powerful thing anyone can do to end this pandemic is to get vaccinated,” added DeWine.