Ohio to allow food trucks at rest stops to feed truckers during COVID-19 shutdown

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)-- The Federal Highway Administration announced it would temporarily open rest areas to food trucks last week.

The state of Ohio is following suit by allowing food vendors to sell to truck drivers and other essential personnel at the state's 85 rest areas.

"Although our rest areas are not as crowded as they usually are, it’s important that our truck drivers and other essential personnel have access to hot meals as they get food and other essential items to our grocery stores," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said on Friday.

The permit is free and can be found on the Ohio Department of Transportation's website.

Truck drivers have encountered issues with fast food restaurant dining rooms closed and low clearance at drive-thru windows.