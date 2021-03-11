Ohio to allow county fairs with COVID-19 restrictions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said county fairs will be permitted this year as long as they follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Social distancing will be required and grandstands will be limited to 30 percent capacity. Masks will also be required. The full list of guidelines will be released later on Thursday.

County Fairs ➡ This year, we anticipate we'll be able to have full county fairs. Later today we'll be issuing updated guidance with just some limitations. It's possible that by the time we get to fair season we may be off the health orders if things continue to go well. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 11, 2021

But that could all change if the state of Ohio gets below 50 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people and stays there for two weeks. That’s when DeWine will lift all remaining health orders.

“By the time we get to the second month of fairs, or possibly the first month of fairs in June, we may be off health orders. We don’t know. We just hope things continue to go well,” DeWine said.

Last summer, DeWine scaled back county fairs. They were limited to junior fairs with livestock and 4-H competitions.

COVID-19 protocols for festivals, parades, graduations and proms will be released within the next week, DeWine said.