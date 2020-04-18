Ohio teen fighting COVID-19 seeking plasma donors, family hopes to raise awareness

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Dublin teenager and his family are asking for help from those who have recovered from the COVID-19 coronavirus.

In the last two weeks, 17-year-old Nick Butler has been through a lot.

Nick, who has a compromised immune system due to Common Variable Immune Disorder, recently tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, he’s was in a coma and on a ventilator during a very touch-and-go situation.

Nick’s dad Paul, told Today Show anchor Al Roker it was the toughest day of his life.

“It happened so fast, because in like 10 minutes they said ‘We’re going to incubate him, we’re going to put this tube down his throat, and you may not be able to talk to him, he’s not going to be able to talk to you then,’ and at the same point they’re saying these end of life decisions need to be made,” said Paul.

Nick had been receiving plasma treatments prior to his COVID-19 diagnosis, but now he requires plasma with antibodies from people who survived coronavirus, which is in low supply.

Paul said Nick, who is being treated at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, finally qualified for an FDA trial drug therapy and has received his first plasma therapy. His family says he is doing better now, but Nick is scheduled to have another soon and will need more COVID-19 antibody plasma moving forward, but he’s not alone.

So, Nick’s family has created a Facebook page to spread the word of the importance of donating plasma if you survived COVID-19.

The FDA says that while using plasma collected from COVID-19 survivors is promising, it has not yet been proven as a safe and effective treatment.

The theory is that blood from COVID-19 survivors has developed specific antibodies that might help other seriously ill patients fight off the virus.