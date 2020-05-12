Ohio tattoo parlors, massage locations to reopen May 15

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced more business openings during the state’s coronavirus news conference on Tuesday.

Husted said tattoo parlors and massage locations will be permitted to reopen on Friday.

That’s the same day the state’s other personal services, including hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and tanning salons, are allowed to open again. Restaurants and bars can also resume outdoor service on May 15, and indoor service on May 21.

“Respect the people who are working at these facilities. They have families too. And we have a responsibility to keep each other safe,” Husted said.

Husted said the advisory boards are meeting to discuss protocols for casinos and racinos, and travel and tourism. He said they are working as quickly as they can for fairs, outdoor recreation, camping and sports, and gyms and fitness so families can make plans for the summer.

“All reopenings must meet the minimum standards,” Husted said. “Many of them will be promoting higher standards.”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered the closure of bars and restaurants, except for carryout, on March 15. Three days later, the governor closed barbershops, hair salons, nail salons and tattoo parlors. Gyms came next.