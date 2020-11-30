Ohio surpasses 5,000 COVID-19 inpatients in hospitals for first time

COLUMBUS (WJW) — During a press conference today, leaders announced that for the first time there are more than 5,000 COVID-19 inpatients across Ohio’s hospitals.

“There are a lot of concerns about ICU capacity, more hospitals are voicing concerns about their ability to manage so many ICU patients,” Dr. Andy Thomas of the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center said during the press conference. “One of every 3 people on a ventilator has COVID. They’ll crowd out other people who need that care if the numbers continue to rise.”

Before the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, doctors were worried about the rise of hospitalizations in Ohio. And as seen in the chart below, those numbers only continue to rise.

ODH graphic

In the last 24 hours, 417 hospitalizations have been reported and 44 ICU admissions.

During today’s press conference, Dr. Thomas recommended that anyone who did get together with family and friends during the Thanksgiving holiday should consider not seeing others for the next handful of days to help curb the spread of the virus.

“Please be as safe as possible,” he said.

