Ohio surpasses 300,000 total coronavirus cases Monday

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Monday afternoon.

There have been 305,364 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 7,268 cases reported today, along with a total of 5,742 deaths (including 20 additional fatalities reported today).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 22,478 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 42 years old.

About 205,198 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 43,520

Cuyahoga: 29,952

Hamilton: 25,528

Montgomery: 16,904

Lucas: 12,610

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 720

Franklin: 651

Lucas: 400

Hamilton: 362

Mahoning: 295

Today, Gov. Mike DeWine said that he’s not planning an official shutdown for the state of Ohio as coronavirus cases continue to rise. He said last week (as seen in the video above) that he was considering closing bars, restaurants and gyms.

