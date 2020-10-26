Ohio surpasses 200,000 coronavirus cases, as 2,116 new cases reported Monday

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Monday afternoon.

There have been 200,231 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 2,116 cases reported today, along with a total of 5,217 deaths (with 11 additional fatalities reported today). This is the first day case numbers have reached over 200,000.

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 18,235 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 41 years old.

About 159,877 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 32,468

Cuyahoga: 20,452

Hamilton: 17,564

Montgomery: 10,959

Lucas: 8,727

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 685

Franklin: 642

Lucas: 375

Hamilton: 344

Mahoning: 287

The state’s highest reported cases came Saturday, with 2,858, and numbers worldwide are now well past 40 million.

Over the weekend, a plan was released to get free vaccines out to Americans as soon as they become available:

Meanwhile, Ohio Gov. DeWine continues to implore Ohioans to take coronavirus guidelines seriously, while also going out and getting the flu shot:

Please protect yourself from the flu – it is possible to get both the flu and #COVID19 at once. If you're unsure how to get a flu shot, visit https://t.co/8mzunn681H #StaySafeOhio #MasksOnOhio #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/PFSHmngJkJ — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 25, 2020

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: