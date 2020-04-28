Ohio stores prepare for May 12 reopening

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WW)– In about two weeks, retail stores across Ohio will be allowed to reopen, but they will be required to follow certain health guidelines. Many store owners in Northeast Ohio are thrilled to welcome back their customers, hoping to make them comfortable enough to walk through the door.

“Our sign we’ve been posting said May 5, was when we were gonna hope to be open, but that was not definite until today. So now we at least have a starting date that we can shoot for,” said Gordon Geiger, co-owner of Geiger’s clothing and sporting goods store.

His wish to re-open will come a week later than he wanted, but Geiger said he is ready to re-open the store, which has been in the family since 1932.

The store in Lakewood is one of three Geiger’s locations that can welcome back customers, starting May 12th.

“It’s been tough, tough. We have an online presence, which is OK and that’s up quite a bit, which is very nice, but it’s not like having three stores being open for business,” Geiger said.

On Monday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that retail stores, which were shut down last month, can reopen in about two weeks. But they must follow protocols that all Ohio businesses must follow, whether they reopen now or in the future.

Everyone is required to wear a facial covering: employees, customers and clients. Employers and employees must conduct daily health assessments. People must maintain good hygiene, like regular hand washing. Workplaces must be cleaned and sanitized throughout the day. Businesses must limit capacity to meet social distancing guidelines.

Geiger said even before DeWine gave the OK for retail stores to reopen, they had already planned to take extra precautions for their employees and customers when that time came.

“We were gonna have all of our staff wear protective… We’ve got all the sanitizers and everything ready to go. We even have masks for customers, if they don’t have their own mask, we’re gonna require that,” he said.

Geiger also said plastic see-through dividers will be installed at checkout counters, and the stores will offer curbside pickup for customers who might still be uncomfortable walking inside.

“Having our places clean, our employees covered, our customers covered, I think that’s about all we can do to stop the spread,” Geiger said.