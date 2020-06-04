Ohio State to hold autumn classes in-person through Thanksgiving break

The Ohio State University, commonly referred to as Ohio State or OSU, is a public research university located in Columbus, Ohio. It was originally founded in 1873 as a land-grant university and is currently the third largest university campus in the United States.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State University plans to resume in-person classes this fall, but will switch to distance learning methods following Thanksgiving break.

The university announced its plan on Wednesday, stating that it will resume full operations on Ohio State campuses following the coronavirus closures.

Plans to resume in-person classes have been announced for this fall. A number of precautions will be implemented to prioritize student, faculty and staff safety. https://t.co/5qrDsHluxY — Ohio State (@OhioState) June 3, 2020

The academic calendar has been adjusted as part of the return plan.

The first day of classes will be Tuesday, Aug. 25, and the last day will be Friday, Dec. 4. However, the last day of in-person, on-campus instruction will take place Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Instruction in the last week of the semester, Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, and final exams from Dec. 7 to 11, will be accomplished through distance methods.

The new schedule eliminates some some student vacation days such including fall break Oct. 15-16 and Nov. 25. Classes will be in session on those dates.

The Veterans Day (Nov. 11) and Labor Day (Sept. 7) holidays will still be observed.

“We are dedicated to continuing our core mission, including providing the best possible college experience for our students while operating under a set of circumstances that no one has experienced before,” President Michael V. Drake said in a press release. “The response of our university community to the pandemic has been exemplary, and we will continue to rely on students, faculty and staff to remain flexible and embrace the changes necessary to keep one another safe. We are counting on Buckeye Nation to be at its best.”

Ohio State’s return to campus plan includes a teaching method that combines in-person and distance learning methods.

**Click here for more on the coronavirus pandemic**

The plan also includes use of appropriate face coverings, physical distancing, hand hygiene, limited density in indoor spaces, control of the flow of traffic into and around buildings, continued employee teleworking when possible, testing, symptoms tracking and contact tracing.

Specific guidelines based on information from state and local health departments will be released in the coming weeks.

School leaders say they will also be reducing population density in residence halls in order to maintain physical distancing when students are welcomed back to campus in the fall.

The university says it will share regular updates while finalizing details to resume full on-campus operations as safely and seamlessly as possible. FOX 8 will provide more information regarding those updates as they become available.