Ohio State requiring vaccines after FDA approval

Editor’s note: Video above shows previously aired coverage when FDA granted approval of the Pfizer vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio State University announced today they are requiring every student, faculty and staff member to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

This decision comes after FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday.

The university’s president Kristina M. Johnson said in a letter that the deadline to have at least the first dose is Friday, October 15.

For anyone receiving a two-dose sequence, the second dose deadline is November 15.

She said in the letter that the Delta variant is fueling the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations – including in young and otherwise healthy unvaccinated people.

“Masks also continue to be an effective tool at combating the spread of COVID-19,” Johnson said. “That is why we are implementing our vaccine requirement with urgency as well as continuing our protocol to require everyone to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.”

She said more than 73 percent of the Ohio State community has had at least one shot already.