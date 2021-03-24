Ohio State performs double lung transplant on COVID-19 survivor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Surgeons at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center performed the first double lung transplant on a patient who recovered from COVID-19 in the state.

The successfully surgery on a 40-year-old Enon man was done in December. He’s been discharged from the hospital and is doing well, according to Wexner Medical Center. Since then, the facility has performed three more lung transplants on COVID-19 survivors.

“In severe cases of COVID-19, the body’s usually protective inflammatory response can go into overdrive flooding the lungs with fluid, causing them to stiffen and make breathing difficult,” said Dr. Asvin Ganapathi, cardiothoracic surgeon at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center and assistant professor of surgery at the Ohio State University College of Medicine.

“Lung tissue can sustain permanent damage, leaving a transplant as the only viable option for survival.”