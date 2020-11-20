Ohio State moves to remote learning following county’s purple coronavirus status

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State University is canceling in-person classes starting at 6 p.m. Friday.

The school announced the decision Thursday night, shortly after Franklin County was designated as a level 4 purple by Ohio’s Public Health Advisory system.

Surging cases of COVID-19 across Ohio have increased Franklin County’s alert level to purple – reflecting “severe” exposure and spread of the virus.



This is a moment for every Buckeye to help turn the tide. #TogetherAsBuckeyes — Ohio State (@OhioState) November 20, 2020

A level 4 purple is the highest health risk rating and means there is severe exposure and spread of coronavirus.

The Ohio Public Health Advisory Alert System examines the following factors: new cases per capita, sustained increase in new cases, proportion of cases that are not in congregate settings, sustained increase in COVID-19-related emergency room visits, sustained increase in COVID-19 outpatient visits including telehealth, sustained increase in COVID-19 hospital admissions and intensive care unit occupancy.

The University is asking students to only go out for essential activities, which is also designated by the county’s purple status.

The Ohio State football team is hosting Indiana at the Horseshoe Saturday at noon with limited attendance, despite the county’s elevated coronavirus status.