Ohio State Highway Patrol warns of Memorial Day weekend travel spike

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Gov. Mike DeWine has lifted all travel restrictions just in time for Memorial Day weekend, but the Ohio State Highway Patrol is still urging people to remain safe on the roadways.

Sgt. Ray Santiago said in a statement that OSHP expects a higher number of cars on the road over the holiday weekend.

For continuing coverage about the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest on Ohio, head here.

“It is a good time to remind everyone that the patrol is going to be highly visible on Ohio’s roadways this weekend,” he said.

He said that while following COVID-19 guidelines is a main priority for his officers, they would still be on the lookout for drivers who “pose a threat to public safety” (i.e. speeders, distracted drivers and impaired drivers).

Last year, OSHP reports, 15 Ohioans died over Memorial Day weekend due to car crashes. Eight of those fatalities were OVI related.