Ohio State Fair canceled to help prevent spread of COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Fair in Columbus, which was scheduled for July 29 – August 9, has been canceled, according to a post on the fair’s Facebook page.

“The Ohio State Fair’s management team, as well as the Ohio Expositions Commission, have been carefully evaluating all available information from state and local health officials, as well as the financial feasibility of a reduced capacity fair, over the last several weeks. Today, the Ohio Expositions Commission voted to cancel the Ohio State Fair in effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect the Fair for future generations,” the post said.

Instead, this year, the Ohio State Fair will “celebrate agriculture and our great state at a distance, with a collection of educational digital content and sharing some of your favorite memories on social media.”

In a statement, Andy Doehrel, chair of the Ohio Expositions Commission, said: “Knowing how easily the virus spreads in large groups, we believe it is the safest path forward for the health and safety of all Ohioans. The financial ramifications of hosting a reduced-capacity Fair would be too great, and we need to protect the Ohio State Fair for future generations.”

A press release from the Ohio Expo Center & State Fair stated 934,925 people attended the Ohio State Fair over its 12-day run last year.

Virgil Strickler, general manager of the Ohio Expo Center & State Fair, said the first priority is the safety of hundreds of thousands of people involved in the fair. “While this is a difficult decision, we feel it is necessary to protect the fairgoers, exhibitors, volunteers, vendors, partners, performers, concessionaires, youth leaders, employees and sponsors.”

Strickler said he looks forward to seeing everyone at the 2021 Ohio State Fair.

**Read the entire Facebook post, here.

**Continuing coverage on the coronavirus pandemic.