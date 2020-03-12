Ohio State closing all on-campus housing over coronavirus concerns

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State University will be closing on-campus housing in wake of the coronavirus.

This comes after Ohio State announced that they are extending spring break until March 22 and resuming the semester through virtual instruction beginning March 23.

Ohio State said Thursday that all undergraduate students living in university housing, whether they remain on campus at this time or are currently traveling for spring break, will be required to return for the remainder of the semester to their permanent home residences, or a non-campus or alternative housing arrangement.

The university says this does not pertain to students living in family housing.

Students who are currently away on spring break should not report to their on-campus residences.

The Office of Student Life will reach out to students Friday morning to schedule a move-out time between Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, March 22. Time slots will be strictly enforced to ensure appropriate and safe social distancing. Information will be available at go.osu.edu/2020moveout.

Ohio State says they will work with students who are not able to return home during this time period on an individual basis. Residence halls and some dining locations will remain open during this process.

Additional communications will follow shortly from University Housing in the Office of Student Life.

Click here for the latest from Ohio State.