Ohio starts issuing additional $300 in unemployment benefits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has started distributing the $300 in lost wages assistance, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced during his news conference on coronavirus on Thursday.

The money is available to Ohioans who received traditional unemployment benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Trade Readjustment Assistance, SharedWork Ohio or extended benefits for weeks ending Aug. 1 through Sept. 5.

“PUA claimants are receiving these payments first in a staggered manner with individual payments for each week they qualified for the program,” DeWine said.

“Those receiving other types of unemployment benefits, the necessary system program update is underway. When it’s complete, individuals will need to log in to their accounts to certify that they were unemployed or working reduced hours because of COVID-19 during eligible weeks,” DeWine said.

