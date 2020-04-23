Ohio starts implementing two federal unemployment programs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services announced on Thursday it is moving forward with two unemployment programs as part of the federal CARES Act.

The agency said those who lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic, but don’t qualify for regular unemployment benefits can begin pre-registering for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance on Friday.

PUA benefits will be retroactive to the date the person qualified, as early as Feb. 2. The program provides up to 39 weeks of unemployment benefits to those who previously didn’t qualify, including self-employed workers, 1099 tax filers and part-time workers.

To pre-register for PUA benefits, Ohioans should visit unemployment.ohio.gov and click on “Get Started Now.” The pre-registration tool will allow individuals to get in line early for when the agency starts processing claims in May.

Also on Thursday the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services announced more than 400,000 claimants in the state started receiving the additional $600-a-week payments this week. These supplemental payments are available through July 25 as part of the Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.

“We are thrilled to provide this much-needed assistance to Ohioans unemployed as a result of the pandemic,” said ODJFS Director Kimberly Hall. “I also know that many eligible Ohioans are still waiting to receive benefits, and I am very sorry for the delay. We understand the urgency of providing individuals with the resources they need to support their families. Since mid-March, we have focused on expanding staff support, working longer hours, and partnering with private sector experts to add more technological capacity to our system. We will not rest until all eligible Ohioans are served.”

PUA is the new federal program that expands unemployment benefits to more categories of workers. Both PUA and PUC are elements of the CARES Act.

Anyone with questions about PUA should call 833-604-0774.