Ohio starting to prepare for ‘gradual reopening’, plans to ramp up testing for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — With Ohio less than a week from a gradual reopening, state leaders are bolstering two critical players to defeat COVID-19.

“Increased testing capacity and increased contact exposure tracing,” said Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday.

The contact tracing method is voluntary and involves condition updates from people who have interacted within a period of time with a COVID-19 positive patient.

Health departments will get help from more than 1,700 health professionals and medical students.

“It’s the only way we can really track down the coronavirus,” said Lt. Gov. Jon Husted of contact tracing and testing.

As of Wednesday, April 29, Governor DeWine says daily testing capacity will be at 7,200, growing weekly with 15,000 on May 6.

“By May 13, it’ll be 18,800 per day and by May 27, 22,000 per day,” he explained.

That comes from help within the Buckeye State. Production is underway at ROE Dental Laboratory in Independence where a fleet of 3D printers is mass producing special swabs to collect samples.

“We had all the equipment, we were used to the materials that it is made out of, we’re used to the handling that it’s made out of,” said ROE Dental President BJ Kowalski.

The company is making the swabs in partnership with Form Labs in Toledo.

“Once we’re able to get our staff back in the next week, I think we’ll be able to, I know we’ll be able to do 10-15 thousand per day, so I mean we’re talking a significant volume for the state of Ohio,” he said.

A new reagent, created by Thermo-Fisher Scientific in Ohio and just approved by the FDA this week, will also dramatically increase the state’s testing capacity.

DeWine says increasing these two critical areas will help them better manage hotspots and outbreaks of the virus particularly in high-risk locations.

“We’re going to be able to get much more aggressive in regard to protecting people in our nursing homes,” he continued naming other places where congregating is likely. “Homeless shelters, treatment centers, developmental disability homes.”

State leaders say these new developments do not replace CDC guidelines like washing hands and wearing a mask.

“It’s the only way if we want to stop coronavirus we’ve got to be a team in this effort and we need your help. Don’t consider it a mandate; consider it a service,” said Husted.