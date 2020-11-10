Ohio sets new record with 6,508 new coronavirus cases reported in a single day

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Tuesday afternoon.

There have been 261,482 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 6,508 cases reported today, along with a total of 5,547 deaths (including 23 additional fatalities reported today).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 21,037 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 41 years old.

About 189,079 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 39,230

Cuyahoga: 25,511

Hamilton: 22,103

Montgomery: 14,491

Lucas: 11,122

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 712

Franklin: 643

Lucas: 393

Hamilton: 353

Mahoning: 287

Today, Gov. DeWine announced that he’ll be addressing Ohioans directly Wednesday night in a fireside chat of sorts. The last time he did such a thing was back in July. It remains unclear if he’ll introduce any new policies during his chat.

Meanwhile, a Cuyahoga County election worker has tested positive for the illness:

