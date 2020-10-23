Ohio sets another single-day record for coronavirus cases at 2,518

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus news conference from Thursday in the video player above)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the last COVID-19 numbers for the state Friday afternoon.

There have been 192,948 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, and 5,184 deaths in Ohio since the pandemic began, according to the state health department. It’s presumed that 156,421 people recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 2,518 cases were reported to the Ohio Department of Health, which is a new single-day high. The previous record was 2,425 on Thursday.

Also, in the last 24 hours, 23 deaths, 184 hospitalizations and 25 intensive care unit admissions were reported.

On Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine revealed the latest color-coded map of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, which measures a county’s coronavirus exposure and spread.

There are 38 counties in the red level, including Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Portage, Tuscarawas and Wayne. According to the governor, 74 percent of Ohio’s population is in that category, which means very high risk and people should limit activities as much as possible.

“It’s time to pay attention and get serious. The spread of COVID-19 is getting worse by the minute. The government is not going to come knocking on your door to make sure you aren’t having a party. We all have a personal responsibility to take precautions and stay safe,” DeWine said during his coronavirus news conference on Thursday.

