Ohio seniors report confusing delays trying to register for COVID-19 vaccination

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Just days after the COVID-19 vaccine became available to seniors some say they are running into confusing delays about how to get vaccinated.

Jimmy Jessee, 85, of Sandusky said he spent nearly one year rarely leaving his home in order to stay safe. Jessee said he registered for vaccination at Discount Drug Mart with help from his son-in-law at the first opportunity.

“I sat here all day with the phone in my hand because I normally set my phone down and then forget to pick it up, you know. I never got that call so it was really frustrating,” said Jessee.

Ohioans age 80 and older now have access to the #COVID19 vaccine. For help finding and accessing a shot in your community, contact your area agency on aging. 1-866-243-5678 | https://t.co/nozF4pN9VR #InThisTogetherOhio



More info: https://t.co/S0J4yOpx9j pic.twitter.com/ObGttiT44J — Ohio Dept. of Aging (@OhioDeptOfAging) January 20, 2021

“So that evening he called Drug Mart who said they never even got the vaccine,” said Thomas Behnke, 70, Jessee’s son-in-law.

The Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging is fielding unprecedented demand for vaccination help.

“They’re frustrated because we’ve been hearing about it for months now and now it’s not happening fast enough,” said Mary Lipovan, Director of Public Health Advocacy for the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging.

Our #COVID19 vaccine provider website is now live. Remember: vaccine supply is currently limited and only certain Ohioans will be eligible for the vaccine at this moment to ensure those most at risk have access to the vaccine first. ➡️ https://t.co/aikVI4IkVU. #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/GxqYU3O3rx — Ohio Dept of Health (@OHdeptofhealth) January 18, 2021

Some of the biggest challenges include communication, lack of internet access, or an understanding of how to use the internet.

Lipovan said not all seniors are able to rely on children, friends, or caregivers to help them navigate vaccine registrations.

The Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging created a hotline to assist seniors living in Cuyahoga, Lake, Lorain, Geauga and Medina counties. Those who need vaccine information or help to register can call the hotline 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-844-304-0004.

“From the 13th to the 18th we got 900 calls, which is about 300 times more than we normally do,” said Lipovan. “Normally over a weekend we might see 250 calls.”

While your #COVID19 vaccination experience will vary depending on where and when you get your shot, there are a few things you should expect: https://t.co/8MNXc0sCtK



Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines for older Ohioans: https://t.co/S0J4yOpx9j#InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/C62JIqkQd0 — Ohio Dept. of Aging (@OhioDeptOfAging) January 21, 2021

Some seniors who have already directly contacted their pharmacy said they want better clarity on the timeline from registration to vaccination to help manage expectations.

“They told us nothing except for the fact we’ll call you when we get the vaccine,” said Behnke. “They didn’t say when. They didn’t give any time frame. I guess keep your phone on and in your pocket and just be patient. We’re in limbo here.”

A Discount Drug Mart spokesperson said they do have vaccines and 76 Stores statewide are taking vaccine appointments. Once customers have successfully registered, patients will receive a call, email or text no less than one week later. It’s a message not all seniors are receiving.

“I don’t know when I’ll get it, you know, so it might be another week, might be another month,” said Jessee.

