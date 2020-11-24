Ohio sees record number of coronavirus hospitalizations, increase in sick healthcare workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio’s hospitals have been feeling the stress of coronavirus since March.

Healthcare workers have not had a break from COVID-19.

Now, they’re not only working around the clock as we begin the holiday season, but they’re also treating a record number of coronavirus patients.

4,358 people are receiving COVID-19 treatment at Ohio’s hospitals.

“The number of coronavirus patients who require hospitalizations are happening at a faster rate than we are discharging them,” said Ronda Lehman, PharmD, MBA, FACHE and president of Mercy Health.

Hospitals are also running on tight staff because of healthcare workers who have COVID-19.

970 are currently among those who cannot work because they’ve been exposed to coronavirus, according to state hospital officials.

“In the next few weeks every hospital in the state is going to have to start making tough decisions,” shared Andrew Thomas, MD, MBA, of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Currently, patients are being transferred between facilities because the influx of coronavirus patients is so high, doctors said at Tuesday’s press conference with Gov. Mike DeWine.

“The workforce is exhausted. The exhaustion is actually palpable,” said Robert Wyllie, MD of the Cleveland Clinic.