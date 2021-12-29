Ohio sees record high of daily COVID hospitalizations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health reported a daily high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday.

In the last 24 hours, 20,320 cases, 582 hospitalizations, 62 intensive care unit admissions and 0 deaths were reported to the state health department. Those numbers are up significantly from the 21-day averages of 10,629 cases, 321 hospitalizations and 31 ICU admissions.

“Sadly today, we have the highest hospitalization count, people with COVID, during this pandemic,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine during a news conference on Wednesday. “What’s happening in our hospitals, our hospitals filling up, is being driven by people in Ohio who are not vaccinated and the numbers clearly show that.”

DeWine said 35,962 people have been admitted to Ohio hospitals because of COVID since June 1, when vaccines were widely available. Of those, 2,687 were fully vaccinated. That means that 92.5% of those hospitalized with COVID in the state were not vaccinated.

About 55% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, according to the Ohio Department of Health.