Ohio sees nearly 16,000 new coronavirus cases over the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is scheduled to hold a briefing about coronavirus across the state Monday afternoon.

Ohio saw a combined 15,996 new coronavirus cases Saturday and Sunday.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, Sunday’s data was incomplete, as they were still processing “thousands of reports.”

ODH data shows healthcare workers in the state are currently treating 4,181 COVID-19 patients.

Leaders from the Ohio Hospital Association (OHA) will be at the briefing with Gov. DeWine Monday.

The governor and healthcare workers have been asking people to hold off on Thanksgiving gatherings this year because of the pandemic.

Gov. DeWine’s briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m. FOX 8 will stream it live.