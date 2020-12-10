Ohio sees more than 1400 coronavirus deaths, 207,000 new cases in just three weeks since statewide curfew

Editor’s Note: The video above is Gov. DeWine talking about extending the curfew order.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine implemented a statewide curfew three weeks ago on November 17 to try and slow the spread of coronavirus.

During that time the state has seen 207,669 new COVID-19 cases.

That’s a daily average of 9,889 cases per day over the last 21 days.

The 7-day average positivity rate, which is the percent of positive coronavirus tests taken, was 13.1% on November 17.

Data shows the spread has continued to affect more people with a 7-day average positivity rate at 16.1% currently.

In just three weeks, 1,415 people in Ohio have died of coronavirus.

We’re seeing these numbers right as we hit the two-week mark after Thanksgiving, a holiday that state health leaders were watching for a potential surge in cases due to gatherings and travel.

These are all factors likely to be mentioned by the governor when he reveals details of an extended curfew.

Earlier this week he said that the curfew that was set to expire Thursday would be extended.

It’s not clear whether it will be enhanced in anyway.

As it reads now, the curfew is from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Retail must close at 10 p.m.

Restaurants can stay open after 10 p.m. for delivery and takeout.

Pharmacies and grocery stores are allowed to remain open.

The governor is scheduled to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. to announce details of the curfew, as well as where the state’s counties stand on risk levels.

FOX8.com will stream the press conference live.