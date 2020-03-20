Ohio sees ‘historic’ surge in jobless claims as some say they’ve encountered issues trying to file

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS (WJW) -- Amid mass closures and layoffs resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said there has been a "historic" surge in jobless claims filed this week.

JFS reports 139,468 initial unemployment claims were filed between Sunday and Thursday of this week. Department spokesperson Bret Crowe said the number of claims filed for the entire week is expected to near the 205,159 claims filed during the entire month of December during the recession of 1981.

Crowe said JFS has had about 180,000 phone calls over the last five days.

Under an order from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, benefits have been extended to workers without paid leave benefits who are quarantined by a health care provider or employer, even if they have not tested positive for COVID-19. The state has also extended benefits to workers whose employers have temporarily shut down. Ohio is waiving the 1-week delay for benefits to expedite the process.

Several Fox 8 News viewers have reported that they've encountered error messages while trying to file for unemployment online and have not been able to reach an operator after calling the department.

In a statement, Crowe said the department is working to streamline performance and boost capacity so the system can handle the influx of online claims to reduce the error message.

"We recognize the hardship that the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on many Ohio families. We have hundreds of agents working the phone center, but we continuously reassign, re-prioritize and add resources to this effort. We also have further expanded the call center’s hour operations to also include 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays," Crowe said.

The mass layoff number 2000180 has been assigned for use by those affected. Applications can be filed online at unemployment.ohio.gov or by phone at 877-OHIO-JOB (1-877-644-6562).

