Live update: Ohio sees highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases as 2,039 new reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health issued the latest coronavirus numbers for the state Wednesday afternoon.

There have been 173,665 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 5,033 deaths in Ohio since the pandemic began. It is presumed that 145, 969 people have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 2,039 cases, 16 deaths, 151 hospitalizations and 17 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department. That’s Ohio’s highest single-day spike in cases.

On Tuesday, DeWine referred to this stage of the battle with coronavirus as halftime. He said he’s frequently asked when this will be over, when we can take off masks and what Halloween will be like.

“The truth is no one can answer these questions with great certainty. What we can say is that things will get better, but in all likelihood they will get worse before they get better and we’re already seeing that,” the governor said.

