Ohio sees coronavirus cases rise in 53 counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says the state’s increase in new coronavirus cases is due to a rise in neighboring states.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, cases increased in 53 Ohio counties last week.

The number of variant cases has doubled every 10 days since last month.

Michigan reported more than 6,800 new cases in the last 24 hours.

25% of residents 16 and up there are vaccinated according to health leaders.

Ohio reported 1,855 new cases during that same time period.

About 35% of Ohio’s residents have started the vaccination process.