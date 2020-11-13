Ohio sees another record spike with 8,071 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

(Watch Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s statewide address on coronavirus from Wednesday in the video player above)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health said 8,071 coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

That’s the highest daily total since the beginning of the pandemic and breaks the previous record set Thursday by nearly 1,000.

There were also 42 more deaths, 298 additional hospitalizations and 21 new intensive care unit admissions.

We are facing a monumental crisis in Ohio.



Since yesterday, 8,071 new #COVID19 cases were reported. Nearly 300 more people were admitted to Ohio hospitals. 42 more people have died.



It is up to everyone to slow this virus down. Protect your family and friends. Wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/MCSIWjrGom — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 13, 2020

According to the state health department, there have been 282,528 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, and 5,700 deaths in Ohio. It is presumed that 197,674 have recovered.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not hold a coronavirus news conference on Friday. During his media availability on Thursday, he warned of another shutdown if trends don’t improve.

“We don’t want another shutdown. We can all avoid a shutdown if we are very careful. This is within our control. We don’t have to let it get that bad. We don’t have to let it get to the point where hospitals are full. We all have it in our power to prevent this,” DeWine said.

Under the latest map from the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, 68 of the state’s 88 counties are in the red level, meaning very high exposure and spread.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: