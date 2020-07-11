Ohio sees an additional 1,358 reported cases of coronavirus in one day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Saturday afternoon.

There were 64,214 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, which is an addition of 1,358 reported cases, along with a total of 3,036 reported deaths (up four from yesterday).

This recent spike in numbers, especially among young people, prompted Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to mandate mask wearing in public in a handful of counties this week, including Cuyahoga.

Case numbers continue to creep up in the state, but Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said today he’s not going to mandate masks for the entire state as of yet.

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 8,770 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 44 years old.

As of today, here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 11,724

Cuyahoga: 8,979

Hamilton: 6,781

Lucas: 2,952

Marion: 2,745

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 445

Cuyahoga: 393

Lucas: 305

Mahoning: 239

Summit: 209

Yesterday, Cleveland saw one of its highest amount of reported cases in one day.

