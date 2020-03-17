Ohio Secretary of State: Election will be held June 2, vote by mail continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said Election Day will be held on June 2.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton issued an order Monday night to close the polls ahead of Ohio's primary set for Tuesday, even though a Franklin County Common Pleas Judge denied a temporary restraining order earlier in the day.

The measure to postpone in-person voting was backed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and LaRose.

"I recognize that that is a difficult, but necessary decision. So what I did, just a few minutes ago, I sent out a directive telling the boards of elections that we are going to comply with the health director and the governor's order," LaRose said.

LaRose said the primary will be moved to June 2 and voting by mail will continue until then.

LaRose said board of elections were working towards voting on Tuesday by recruiting massive amounts of new poll workers. That changed with new information from health officials Monday morning, he said.

"We couldn't ask Ohioans to chose, effectively, between their health and their constitutional rights," LaRose said. "We're going to move forward now and make sure we conduct a free and fair election over the next two and a half months."