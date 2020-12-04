COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – 23,052 students and staff members in Ohio schools have tested positive for the coronavirus this school year, according to the latest weekly numbers published Thursday by the Ohio Department of Health.

Thursday’s week-to-week increase in cases was 3,750, the lowest since Nov. 12. This week is the second straight week that the increase in school cases was lower than the previous week. That could be, however, because of decreased COVID-19 testing statewide in the days after Thanksgiving.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases reported by Ohio schools:

Sept. 17 : 319

: 319 Sept. 24 : 739 (+420)

: 739 (+420) Oct. 1 : 1,274 (+535)

: 1,274 (+535) Oct. 8 : 1,870 (+596)

: 1,870 (+596) Oct. 15 : 2,739 (+869)

: 2,739 (+869) Oct. 22 : 3,826 (+1,087)

: 3,826 (+1,087) Oct. 29 : 5,058 (+1,232)

: 5,058 (+1,232) Nov. 5 : 7,068 (+2,010)

: 7,068 (+2,010) Nov. 12 : 9,876 (+2,808)

: 9,876 (+2,808) Nov. 19 : 14,593 (+4,717)

: 14,593 (+4,717) Nov. 26 : 19,302 (+4,709)

: 19,302 (+4,709) Dec. 3: 23,052 (+3,750)

14,036 (61%) of Ohio’s school cases are students and 9,016 (39%) are staff members, which include teachers, administrators, coaches, and support staff.

1,346 Ohio schools have reported at least one coronavirus case this school year, an increase of 45 since last week. That is more than 48% of the 2,773 schools, districts, private schools, vocational schools, preschools and other non-college institutions the state tracks.

The state’s leader in cumulative cases continues to be Cincinnati Public Schools (419), a district of more than 36,000 students.