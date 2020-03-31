Ohio school officials prepared for extended building closure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW)--- As the news came Monday that schools K-12 will remain closed until at least May 1 because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Lorain City School District was prepared.

“We weren’t surprised at all, especially with President Trump saying the CDC guidelines were being extended through the end of April,” said Greg Ring, Lorain schools interim CEO.

According to Ring, the district gave blizzard bags to students when the initial order was issued back on March 12. They are now in the process of mailing out another four weeks worth of school work.

“The most important thing to do is for students to have a routine. Carve out some time around the kitchen table, do your lessons, do you school work,” Ring said.



“CMSD is prepared to continue to provide hard-copy packages of grade-appropriate materials in reading, math, science, and social studies throughout the duration of the closure,” said Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon in a statement Monday.

The district said it will continue to distribute these at their 22 meal sites and on its website.



While Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he will reevaluate the May 1 date as time gets closer, Ring has some advice for everyone.



“Connect with your friends electronically, whether its phone calls, FaceTime or emails. It’s important kids have social time to connect with friends,” Ring said.